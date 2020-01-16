Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SNCR , GLUU , EGHT , ACIW , HUBS )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Synchronoss Tech (NASDAQ:SNCR ) ranks first with a gain of 6.28%; Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) ranks second with a gain of 5.79%; and 8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.33%.

Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) follows with a gain of 3.32% and Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.89%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hubspot Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $152.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hubspot Inc have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor Hubspot Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.