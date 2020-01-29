Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RNG , CDK , ADBE , ADSK , SPLK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks first with a gain of 3.04%; Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK ) ranks second with a gain of 2.85%; and Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.98%.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) follows with a gain of 1.65% and Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.65%.

