Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RNG , CDNS , PTC , PEGA , ADBE )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.59%; Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.62%; and Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.32%.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA ) follows with a gain of 1.25% and Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.20%.

