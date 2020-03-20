Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NUAN , RNG , GWRE , CTXS , HUBS )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN ) ranks first with a gain of 9.94%; Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks second with a gain of 6.31%; and Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE ) ranks third with a gain of 5.64%.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) follows with a gain of 4.33% and Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.79%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nuance Communica. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nuance Communica in search of a potential trend change.