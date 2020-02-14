Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GLUU , PEGA , HUBS , TNAV , RNG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) ranks first with a gain of 11.86%; Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA ) ranks second with a gain of 7.68%; and Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) ranks third with a gain of 7.15%.

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV ) follows with a gain of 6.76% and Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.81%.

