Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EGHT , INTU , HUBS , ZEN , SSNC )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 17.21%; Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks second with a gain of 14.45%; and Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS ) ranks third with a gain of 14.44%.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) follows with a gain of 14.35% and Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.45%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ss&C Technologie on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.68. Since that call, shares of Ss&C Technologie have fallen 40.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.