Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EGHT , EBIX , GLUU , AZPN , SNCR )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.11%; Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX ) ranks second with a gain of 4.57%; and Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) ranks third with a gain of 3.68%.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN ) follows with a gain of 2.47% and Synchronoss Tech (NASDAQ:SNCR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.

