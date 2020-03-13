Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (DXLG, FRAN, CHS, BKE, TLYS)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Destination Xl G ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.59. Francescas Holdi is next with a sales per share of $13.04. Chico'S Fas Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.21.
The Buckle Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.93, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.02.
