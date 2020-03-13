MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (DXLG, FRAN, CHS, BKE, TLYS)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Destination Xl G ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.59. Francescas Holdi is next with a sales per share of $13.04. Chico'S Fas Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.21.

The Buckle Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.93, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Destination Xl G and will alert subscribers who have DXLG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share destination xl g :fran francescas holdi :chs chico's fas inc the buckle inc :tlys tilly's inc-cl a

Ticker(s): DXLG BKE

Contact Shiri Gupta