Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (FL, LB, DXLG, GCO, TLYS)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:15am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Foot Locker Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 20.6%. Following is L Brands Inc with a sales growth of 46.1%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 123.5%.

Genesco Inc follows with a sales growth of 134.8%, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 139.7%.

