Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (FL, LB, DXLG, GCO, TLYS)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Foot Locker Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 20.6%. Following is L Brands Inc with a sales growth of 46.1%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 123.5%.

Genesco Inc follows with a sales growth of 134.8%, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 139.7%.

