Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (BURL, ROST, CATO, DSW, BOOT)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Burlington Store ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Following is Ross Stores Inc with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Cato Corp-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

Dsw Inc-Cl A follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%, and Boot Barn Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

