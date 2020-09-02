Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BKE, LB, GPS, FRAN, CHS)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

The Buckle Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -13.8%. Following is L Brands Inc with a EBITDA growth of -7.7%. Gap Inc/The ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%.

Francescas Holdi follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and Chico'S Fas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%.

