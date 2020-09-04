Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ZUMZ, ROST, BURL, CTRN, TJX)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales growth.
Zumiez Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,089.8%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a sales growth of 985.5%. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales growth of 928.5%.
Citi Trends Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.0%, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 807.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Citi Trends Inc on March 18th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.15. Since that call, shares of Citi Trends Inc have fallen 19.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth zumiez inc ross stores inc burlington store citi trends inc tjx cos inc