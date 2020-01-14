Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (TJX, ROST, GPS, BKE, PLCE)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Tjx Cos Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 5,400.1%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a ROE of 4,701.3%. Gap Inc/The ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,804.2%.

The Buckle Inc follows with a ROE of 2,183.2%, and Children'S Place rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,746.4%.

