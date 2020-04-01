Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (DXLG, SMRT, ASNA, SSI, BOOT)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Destination Xl G ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.7. Following is Stein Mart Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.0. Ascena Retail Gr ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.6.

Stage Stores Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5, and Boot Barn Holdin rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3.

