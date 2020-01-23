Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TLYS , AEO , ANF , BOOT , FL )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS ) ranks first with a gain of 3.29%; Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.81%; and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.69%.

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) follows with a gain of 0.76% and Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.43%.

