Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PLCE , FL , URBN , TJX , BURL )

We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks first with a gain of 5.63%; Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.16%; and Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.05%.

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) follows with a gain of 2.61% and Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.30%.

