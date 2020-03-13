Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BOOT , BURL , GCO , ANF , CATO )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) ranks first with a loss of 0.03%; Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks second with a loss of 6.71%; and Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO ) ranks third with a loss of 6.89%.

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) follows with a loss of 7.00% and Cato Corp-A (NYSE:CATO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.46%.

