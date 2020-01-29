Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ANF , BOOT , GPS , URBN , LB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks first with a gain of 3.37%; Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.10%; and Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.07%.

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) follows with a gain of 2.73% and L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.92%.

