Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (RL, KORS, OXM, CRI, MOV)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ralph Lauren Cor ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.7%. Following is Michael Kors Hol with a future earnings growth of 4.8%. Oxford Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.0%.

Carter'S Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 9.2%, and Movado Group rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.2%.

