Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PVH, RL, CRI, OXM, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pvh Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.94. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a sales per share of $75.99. Carter'S Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $72.58.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a sales per share of $65.44, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $57.47.

