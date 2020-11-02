Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (GIII, LULU, PVH, SQBG, HBI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest sales growth.

G Iii Apparel ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,762.1%. Lululemon Ath is next with a sales growth of 1,300.1%. Pvh Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 867.6%.

Sequential Brand follows with a sales growth of 767.5%, and Hanesbrands Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 735.2%.

