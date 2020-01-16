Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (LULU, UA, COLM, VFC, VRA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 68.86. Following is Under Armo-C with a a forward P/E ratio of 54.40. Columbia Sportsw ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.99.

Vf Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.99, and Vera Bradley Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.90.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor Lululemon Ath for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.