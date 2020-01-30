Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (VRA, DLA, HBI, UA, PVH)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Vera Bradley Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 12,738.1%. Delta Apparel is next with a EPS growth of 11,851.9%. Hanesbrands Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,709.2%.

Under Armo-C follows with a EPS growth of 8,000.0%, and Pvh Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,356.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pvh Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pvh Corp in search of a potential trend change.