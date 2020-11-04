Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (UA, RL, COH, SGC, MOV)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Under Armo-C ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 235.5%. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%. Coach Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.1%.

Superior Uniform follows with a EBITDA growth of 48.6%, and Movado Group rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 47.4%.

