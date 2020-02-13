Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FOSL , UA , PVH , HBI , RL )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.02%; Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks second with a gain of 4.56%; and Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH ) ranks third with a gain of 3.81%.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) follows with a gain of 2.86% and Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 23.0%. We continue to monitor Ralph Lauren Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.