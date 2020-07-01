Top 5 Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PVH , HBI , RL , FOSL , LULU )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH ) ranks first with a gain of 2.15%; Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.80%; and Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.50%.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL ) follows with a gain of 0.64% and Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.56%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pvh Corp and will alert subscribers who have PVH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.