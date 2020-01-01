Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (CTL, IRDM, VG, CCOI, ZAYO)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest sales growth.
Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 106.5%. Iridium Communic is next with a sales growth of 332.2%. Vonage Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 488.3%.
Cogent Communica follows with a sales growth of 856.5%, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,776.9%.
