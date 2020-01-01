MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (CTL, IRDM, VG, CCOI, ZAYO)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:27am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest sales growth.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 106.5%. Iridium Communic is next with a sales growth of 332.2%. Vonage Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 488.3%.

Cogent Communica follows with a sales growth of 856.5%, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,776.9%.

