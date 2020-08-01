Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (PDVW, ORBC, CTL, CCOI, VG)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Pdvwireless Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $62,000. Following is Orbcomm Inc with a an RPE of $357,000. Centurylink Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $380,000.
Cogent Communica follows with a an RPE of $535,000, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $569,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee pdvwireless inc orbcomm inc centurylink inc cogent communica vonage holdings