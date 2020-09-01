MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ORBC, ZAYO, CCOI, VG, IRDM)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:29am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest sales growth.

Orbcomm Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,613.3%. Zayo Group Holdi is next with a sales growth of 2,776.9%. Cogent Communica ranks third highest with a sales growth of 856.5%.

Vonage Holdings follows with a sales growth of 488.3%, and Iridium Communic rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 332.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 34.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

