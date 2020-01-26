Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (CTL, VG, ZAYO, IRDM, CCOI)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Centurylink Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.8%. Vonage Holdings is next with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.
Iridium Communic follows with a an earnings yield of 1.4%, and Cogent Communica rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.6%.
