Top 5 Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (CTL, VG, ZAYO, IRDM, CCOI)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:31am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Centurylink Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.8%. Vonage Holdings is next with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Iridium Communic follows with a an earnings yield of 1.4%, and Cogent Communica rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.6%.

Zayo Group Holdi

