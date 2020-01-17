Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (JBLU, HA, AAL, ALGT, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.0%. Following is Hawaiian Holding with a projected earnings growth of 4.1%. American Airline ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.6%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.9%, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 17.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Hawaiian Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.