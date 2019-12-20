Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (HA, AAL, JBLU, CPA, DAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hawaiian Holding ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.37. American Airline is next with a a P/E ratio of 5.57. Jetblue Airways ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a a P/E ratio of 11.38, and Delta Air Li rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.94.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor Hawaiian Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.