Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (HA, JBLU, DAL, LUV, ALK)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hawaiian Holding ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.5%. Following is Jetblue Airways with a EBITDA growth of 5.2%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.8%.

Southwest Air follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hawaiian Holding. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hawaiian Holding in search of a potential trend change.

