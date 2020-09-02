Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (HA, JBLU, DAL, LUV, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hawaiian Holding ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.5%. Following is Jetblue Airways with a EBITDA growth of 5.2%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.8%.

Southwest Air follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

