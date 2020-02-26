Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (ALGT, SKYW, LUV, SAVE, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Allegiant Travel ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.5%. Following is Skywest Inc with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 7.2%.

Spirit Airlines follows with a an earnings yield of 8.8%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 9.2%.

