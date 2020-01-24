Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (ALGT, SKYW, LUV, SAVE, DAL)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Allegiant Travel ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%. Following is Skywest Inc with a an earnings yield of 5.9%. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.6%.
Spirit Airlines follows with a an earnings yield of 7.7%, and Delta Air Li rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Delta Air Li on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Delta Air Li have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Delta Air Li for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield allegiant travel skywest inc southwest air spirit airlines delta air li