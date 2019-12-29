Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (AAL, ALGT, SKYW, SAVE, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Airline ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 638.4. Allegiant Travel is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 212.6. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 153.2.

Spirit Airlines follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 84.6, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 69.0.

