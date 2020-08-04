Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (JBLU , SAVE , AAL , SKYW , ALK )

We looked at the Airlines industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU ) ranks first with a gain of 18.89%; Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE ) ranks second with a gain of 17.57%; and American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL ) ranks third with a gain of 17.05%.

Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW ) follows with a gain of 15.34% and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 14.44%.

