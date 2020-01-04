Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DAL , LUV , AAL , SAVE , JBLU )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Airlines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL ) ranks first with a gain of 4.50%; Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV ) ranks second with a gain of 4.02%; and American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL ) ranks third with a gain of 3.67%.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE ) follows with a gain of 3.54% and Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.41%.

