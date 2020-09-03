Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (UPS, XPO, FDX, FWRD, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

United Parcel-B ranks lowest with a an RPE of $149,000. Xpo Logistics In is next with a an RPE of $169,000. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $186,000.

Forward Air Corp follows with a an RPE of $300,000, and Air Transport Se rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $343,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of United Parcel-B on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $116.56. Since that call, shares of United Parcel-B have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.