Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (RLGT, ECHO, ATSG, XPO, AAWW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Radiant Logistic ranks lowest with a ROE of 288.1%. Following is Echo Global Logi with a ROE of 349.3%. Air Transport Se ranks third lowest with a ROE of 650.6%.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a ROE of 1,148.0%, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,415.5%.

