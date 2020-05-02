Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (FDX, XPO, HUBG, CHRW, AAWW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Fedex Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $238.52. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a sales per share of $136.57. Hub Group-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $127.39.

Ch Robinson follows with a sales per share of $109.65, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $89.73.

