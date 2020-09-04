Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ATSG, FDX, AAWW, EXPD, ECHO)
Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest sales growth.
Air Transport Se ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,893.1%. Following is Fedex Corp with a sales growth of 1,976.4%. Atlas Air Worldw ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,722.3%.
Expeditors Intl follows with a sales growth of 1,349.5%, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,322.3%.
