Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (XPO, AAWW, FDX, FWRD, ATSG)
Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Xpo Logistics In ranks highest with a EPS growth of 9,803.5%. Following is Atlas Air Worldw with a EPS growth of 9,359.2%. Fedex Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,381.6%.
Forward Air Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,266.3%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,929.9%.
