Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (XPO, AAWW, FDX, FWRD, ATSG)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Xpo Logistics In ranks highest with a EPS growth of 9,803.5%. Following is Atlas Air Worldw with a EPS growth of 9,359.2%. Fedex Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,381.6%.

Forward Air Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,266.3%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,929.9%.

Ticker(s): XPO AAWW FDX FWRD ATSG

