Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (RLGT, ECHO, XPO, FDX, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Radiant Logistic ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 72.9%. Following is Echo Global Logi with a EBITDA growth of 49.2%. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.9%.

Fedex Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.6%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.3%.

