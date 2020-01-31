Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (FDP, INGR, BG, DAR, LMNR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a sales growth of 185.5%. Ingredion Inc is next with a sales growth of 224.4%. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.9%.
Darling Ingredie follows with a sales growth of 797.0%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 851.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fresh Del Monte and will alert subscribers who have FDP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth fresh del monte ingredion inc Bunge Ltd darling ingredie limoneira co