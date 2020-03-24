Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (BG, ADM, FDP, DAR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Archer-Daniels is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81.

