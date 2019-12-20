Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (INGR, FDP, ADM, DAR, BG)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ingredion Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.65. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a a P/E ratio of 14.06. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.95.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a P/E ratio of 35.55, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 37.16.

