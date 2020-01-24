MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (FDP, BG, INGR, ADM, LMNR)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 2:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.35. Bunge Ltd is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.89. Ingredion Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.85.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.93, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.72.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ingredion Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Ingredion Inc have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor Ingredion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio fresh del monte Bunge Ltd ingredion inc archer-daniels limoneira co

Ticker(s): FDP BG INGR ADM LMNR

Contact David Diaz