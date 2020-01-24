Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (FDP, BG, INGR, ADM, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.35. Bunge Ltd is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.89. Ingredion Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.85.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.93, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.72.

