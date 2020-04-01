Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (DAR, BG, LMNR, FDP, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 251.7%. Following is Bunge Ltd with a projected earnings growth of 181.0%. Limoneira Co ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 59.3%.

Fresh Del Monte follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.6%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Darling Ingredie and will alert subscribers who have DAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.