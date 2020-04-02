Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (LMNR, FDP, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.3%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a future earnings growth of 15.0%. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 12.2%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.3%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ingredion Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Ingredion Inc have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Ingredion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.